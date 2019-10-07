Passenger bypasses gate agent, runs onto plane at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A passenger on an American Airlines flight from Miami had to be removed Monday morning after he bypassed the gate agent and ran onto the airplane, police and airline officials said.

The ticketed passenger on a flight from Miami International Airport to Newark, New Jersey, was acting erratic and not cooperating with airline staff when he made a run for it, Miami-Dade police said.

"During the boarding process of American Airlines flight 1060 from Miami to Newark, a ticketed passenger for that flight ran on the jet bridge, bypassing the gate agent," American Airlines spokeswoman Alexis Aran Coello said. "Law enforcement was summoned, who removed the passenger."

Ari Teman posted video on Twitter of the man being led away by police in handcuffs.

Video of police taking arrested "decoy" away. #aa1060. AA "can't give exact departure time". Needs full security scan. pic.twitter.com/hBfs2aHNbi — Ari Teman (@AriTeman) October 7, 2019

The man was involuntarily hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act law.

