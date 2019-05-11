Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI - An elderly pedestrian was seriously hurt Saturday after a hit-and-run crash in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood, authorities said.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said a man who had just gotten off a bus was struck by a white Nissan as he walked across Northwest 22nd Avenue near Northwest 21st Street around 9 a.m. The driver of the Nissan did not stop to help the victim, Delva said.

Paramedics transported the victim, who was not identified, to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Witnesses said the victim looked to be in his 70s.

Miami police officers were later seen investigating near a white Nissan with extensive front-end damage at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 26th Street. Delva said a possible suspect was detained.

