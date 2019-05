A view from Sky 10 shows a body covered by a yellow tarp on U.S. Highway 1 in Miami.

MIAMI - A pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday morning on U.S. Highway 1 in Miami.

The fatal crash occurred in the northbound lanes near Southwest 37th Avenue.

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 were shut down for several hours from Southwest 37th Avenue to Mundy Street during the investigation.

All lanes reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

