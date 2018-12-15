Pedestrian struck and killed by garbage truck in Miami

MIAMI - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a private garbage truck early Saturday in the Flagami neighborhood of Miami, authorities said.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said the man was hit just after 8 a.m. near Northwest 58th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The driver of the truck stayed on the scene.

Police closed West Flagler Street between Northwest 57th Avenue and Northwest 58th Court for several hours while officers investigated.

