Pedestrian struck by truck in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a truck Friday morning.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 15th Street.

According to police, the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Northwest 10th Avenue, between 11th and 15th streets has been shut down while detectives investigate the cause of the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

