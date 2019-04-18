Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Miami intersection

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest Fourth Street in Miami.

MIAMI - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at a Miami intersection Thursday morning.

Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat said the man was struck and seriously injured at the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest Fourth Street.

Fallat said the man, who is in his 30s, was listed in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

She said the southbound lanes of Northwest 22nd Avenue between Northwest Fourth and Northwest Fifth streets were shut down during the crash investigation.



