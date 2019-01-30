Pence to meet with Venezuelan exile community in Miami

MIAMI - Vice President Mike Pence plans to meet with the Venezuelan exile community in Miami Friday, the White House said.

Pence will take part in a roundtable discussion with Venezuelan families, political prisoners and former elected officials who fled their country because of political persecution. The White House did not disclose the location of the event.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart -- all Republicans -- are also expected to attend.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is seeking to wrest control of the Venezuelan government from President Nicolas Maduro amid the country’s continued economic collapse. Guaido, who promises to move Venezuela from a dictatorship to a democracy, received the backing of several western countries, including the United States and Canada, last week.

The Miami area is home to one of the largest concentrations of Venezuelans living in the United States.

