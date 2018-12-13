PHOTOS: DJ Khaled selling waterfront Miami mansion for $7.99 million

MIAMI - Forget "we," you could be the best if you're looking to buy a new Miami mansion owned by one of the most popular entertainers in the world.

After spending millions renovating his waterfront Miami mansion, the one and only DJ Khaled is putting the entire estate up for sale for a cool $7.99 million.

The four-story Mediterranean home includes 5 bedrooms and 6 baths. But those are just the specs.

For all that cash, you also get 14k gold chandeliers with Swarovski crystals, an elevator, and a sneaker closet that includes his "We The Best" slogan somewhere inside.

ONE Sotheby's International Realty has the listing and after hosting parties for friends like Jay Z and Rhianna (according to the PR company), how long will it last on the market?

According to the listing, the mansion also includes floor-to-ceiling windows, granite staircase, wine room, gourmet chef's kitchen and a tropical pool.

