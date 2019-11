MIAMI - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old Miami girl last seen Wednesday morning.

Jonae Doe was seen earlier in the day in the 1300 block of Northwest 46th Street. She was last seen wearing a black polo jacket and beige pants.

Anyone with information on Doe's whereabouts is urged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.