Police chase on Palmetto Expressway ends with multi-car crash

MIAMI - A police chase on the Palmetto Expressway ended with a multi-car crash on rainy Miami streets Wednesday.

The chase ended at West 69th Avenue and Flagler Street after the suspect exited the highway/

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson says the chase began when troopers responded to a call of an SUV hitting other vehicles on SR-826 near 25th Street.

When the suspect saw police, he took off on the Palmetto before heading east after exiting on Southwest 8th Street.

The driver lost control and hit a gray SUV before slamming into a light pole. The man is currently in custody.

No one was injured during the chase and accident.

