Police confirm second shooting near popular Steve's Pizza

MIAMI - Shots broke out near a popular South Florida pizzeria Saturday night, shutting down part of busy Biscayne Boulevard.

It's the second shooting in the area in less than a week.

North Miami police blocked the popular roadway in both directions as detectives collected evidence around a white four-door sedan parked in the middle of the road.

According to police, the shooting started with a confrontation. It happened inside a Walgreens store off Biscayne and Northeast 123rd Street.

Detectives are looking for two men captured on surveillance footage. Police say the men followed the victim out of the store and someone opened fire from inside a vehicle while the victim was driving away.

The car is believed to be a brown or champagne Nissan Altima from either the late 1990s or early 2000s.

Authorities said the victim was shot in the arm, but their condition is unknown.

All of this happened just a few days after another shooting in the same area injured two people. The gunman behind that shooting has not been caught.

In that case, officers said a man opened fire on a crowd standing outside Steve's Pizza just after midnight Tuesday.

At some point, witnesses said a woman standing near a dark red BMW pulled out a gun and returned fire.

Police continue to investigate both shootings.

