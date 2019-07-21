Police find man shot in cheek in Miami

MIAMI - A man was shot in the cheek Saturday night in Miami, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. near Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 62nd Street.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the cheek.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.