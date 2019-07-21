Miami

Police find man shot in cheek in Miami

Victim taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI - A man was shot in the cheek Saturday night in Miami, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. near Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 62nd Street.

More Crime Headlines

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the cheek.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.