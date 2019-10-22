Police investigating after car shot up and abandoned along I-95 in Miami

MIAMI - Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place on I-95.

Police established a crime scene on the northbound side of I-95 just south of the exit for 95th Street.

At the scene, an Audi SUV appeared to have crashed into a barrier wall. Police said an unknown vehicle opened fire on the Audi and fled prior to the crash.

Authorities said the Audi was stuck by multiple bullets, but no passengers were shot.

A short distance away, a Maserati that was believed to have been struck by the Audi could also be seen.

Police confirmed the Audi struck another car before hitting the barrier wall.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the occupants of the Audi then abandoned the vehicle. Authorities are unsure how many occupants were inside the Audi.

The driver of the Maserati remained on the scene and was speaking to officers.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation.

