Police investigating threat targeting Miami-FIU game at Marlins Park

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are investigating a social media threat made against fans at the upcoming Miami-FIU football game at Marlins Park.

According to Andy Slater, the threats were posted to the Facebook page of the Miami Marlins.

"Death threats coming to all people that live in Miami" was one of the reported posts, while the other was "someone might bomb the city."

The Hurricanes and Golden Panthers are scheduled to face off at the stadium on Nov. 23.

A spokesperson with Miami-Dade's Division of Homeland Security confirmed the department is looking into the threat and is "working closely with other agencies to ensure the safety of all."

