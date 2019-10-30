Miami police officer injured in crash

MIAMI - A City of Miami police officer and another driver were taken to a hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Miami.

The accident happened at Northwest First Avenue and Northwest 20th Street.

The officer in the police vehicle and one other car were involved in the crash. A view from Sky 10 showed a Miami police cruiser pressed against a light pole.

A police spokesperson said the officer was not in pursuit of the other vehicle at the time of the incident.

The officer and the other driver were taken by ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital with both complaining of chest pains.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.