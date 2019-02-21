Police looking for missing Miami girl who left suicide note

MIAMI - Police are asking for help in finding an endangered missing Miami girl who left behind a suicide note.

Naydilin Jimenez, 15, was reported missing Thursday after last being seen before 7 a.m. at her home on Southwest 18th Avenue.

City of Miami police say Jimenez left a suicide note and are worried for her health.

The girl was last seen wearing a white shirt, light gray sweater, light blue jeans and white shoes. Jimenez is 5' 3" and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Naydilin's whereabouts are urged to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-579-3449 or 305-603-6305

