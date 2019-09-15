Police search for 2 subjects after armed robbery outside Miami-Dade flea market

MIAMI - Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to 3626 Northwest 30th Ave. just before 7 a.m.

It's a parking lot that's located behind the Tropicana Flea Market on Northwest 36th Street.

Police said three victims were robbed at gunpoint, and that one of the victims was pistol whipped during the robbery.

That victim was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on scene.

Witnesses say the victims are sales associates at the flea market.

Police said the subjects were two black males wearing hoodies.

