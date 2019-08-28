Police searching for man caught on camera trying to enter Miami condos

MIAMI - Police are searching for a suspicious man that has been snooping around Miami luxury apartment buildings, checking doors in the middle of the night.

Authorities say he has been spotted in at least two buildings between Midtown and Downtown Miami.

A woman who lives inside of the Hyde Midtown Residents, who did not want to reveal her identity, captured footage of the man in the act on her Ring camera.

She says the video was taken around 1 a.m. one day last week.

"I guess he's willing to do whatever it takes because if you come in the middle of the night to get into somebody's apartment, you might have a confrontation," the woman said.

In the video, the man can be seen wearing a button down shirt and glasses. He's also carrying some kind of bag.

The footage captures him check several doors before disappearing into a stairwell.

The next time the man is spotted, it's a mile and a half away at the Art Gallery building. In that footage the man is wearing the same shirt and glasses and is holding the same bag in his hand.

This time, he finds a door that is not locked.

The video shows him knock on the door and cuts out before he goes inside. The video starts again as he's leaving.

The unit that the man entered is currently empty, but neighbors living in that building say the video has them rethinking their sense of security.

"We always lock our door no matter what, like even when I come downstairs to walk our dogs I lock it," said Art Gallery resident Omar. "But I know there's a lot of people that just leave their stuff open because they're just comfortable doing that, it's a little nerve wracking I'm not going to lie."

The City of Miami Police Department is aware of the man in the footage and has seen the video.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

