Porn site says it has submitted naming rights bid for Miami arena

MIAMI - Of all the possible names for the soon-to-be nameless downtown arena where the Miami Heat play, this one may be, uhhhh, the spiciest.

A day after American Airlines confirmed it will relinquish naming rights to the arena, a popular online porn site claims they have submitted a bid of their own.

BangBros announced on Twitter a $10,000,000 bid to rename the arena the BangBros Center, which they say could be shortened to "The BBC," an acronym we're sure the venerable British Broadcasting Corporation would surely be thrilled with.

The company says they've already purchased the bangbroscenter.com domain just in case Miami-Dade County officials completely lose their senses and agree to the name.

According to the porn company, "It doesn't get much more Miami than having the arena sponsored by BangBros."

Sure, anything you say.

We've officially Submitted our $10,000,000 bid for the naming rights to the Miami Heat Arena. We wish to thank American Airlines for their past support of the @MiamiHEAT We intend to change the name to the BangBros Center aka 'The BBC' #BangBrosCares pic.twitter.com/YbhNattIm7 — BANGBROSOFFICIAL (@BangBrosDotCom1) September 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.