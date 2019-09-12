Miami

Porn site says it has submitted naming rights bid for Miami arena

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - Of all the possible names for the soon-to-be nameless downtown arena where the Miami Heat play, this one may be, uhhhh, the spiciest.

A day after American Airlines confirmed it will relinquish naming rights to the arena, a popular online porn site claims they have submitted a bid of their own.

BangBros announced on Twitter a $10,000,000 bid to rename the arena the BangBros Center, which they say could be shortened to "The BBC," an acronym we're sure the venerable British Broadcasting Corporation would surely be thrilled with.

The company says they've already purchased the bangbroscenter.com domain just in case Miami-Dade County officials completely lose their senses and agree to the name.

According to the porn company, "It doesn't get much more Miami than having the arena sponsored by BangBros."

Sure, anything you say.

