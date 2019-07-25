PortMiami to receive $8 million federal grant for infrastructure improvements

MIAMI - Millions of dollars to improve PortMiami is on its way from Washington.
The port is getting an $8 million federal grant to rebuild aging bulkheads at the Seaboard Marine terminal.
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao made the announcement Thursday in Washington as part of a plan to rebuild the nation's infrastructure.
The PortMiami project will rebuild aging bays and create new capacity for loading and unloading cargo containers.
