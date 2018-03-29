Pregnant woman says armed guard intimidated her family amid Disney Cruise dispute

MIAMI - A pregnant woman prevented from boarding a Disney Magic cruise in Miami said an armed guard intimidated her family after a dispute over luggage.

The staff barred Emily Jackson, who was 25 weeks pregnant at the time of the cruise, from traveling because of safety concerns. Like other major cruise lines, Disney Cruise Line does not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.

Jackson, of St. Louis, said she had her doctor's approval to travel and wasn't aware of the 24-week cut-off policy.

Jackson said the family accepted the decision, but their luggage was already on board. She said her father became frustrated and raised his voice. A few minutes later, she said armed guards arrived.

“They had the guy with a gun following us. They had the K-9 unit,” Jackson said. "And I was crying because I was, I felt so bad because I felt like it was my fault that everybody couldn't go."

Jackson said the guard smirked and laughed at her family's misfortune.

The armed guard scared her two children, already shaken up after their cruise was canceled, she said.

The family said Disney Cruse Lines has offered to refund their fare, but their other vacations costs won't be covered.

"I personally would like for some of their employees to definitely get talked to," Jackson said.

