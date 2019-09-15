Presidential candidate Joe Biden makes campaign stop in Little Havana

MIAMI - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made a stop in South Florida on Sunday.

Biden addressed a crowd in Little Havana at the popular Ball & Chain restaurant on Calle Ocho.

The rear area of the restaurant, which includes a stage that usually features local bands playing Hispanic music, was closed off for the event.

While speaking to the crowd, Biden touched on several topics including immigration, restoring the middle class and climate change.

"The reason we're who we are is all of you," Biden said. "All of you have come from places where it took courage to leave. Optimism, determination, resilience, that's who we are."

The former vice president discussed uniting the world, something he feels the United States should be at the forefront of doing.

"We have to deal in a way that is more rational, so that people understand, around the world, who we are," he said.

Biden also addressed a comment he made at Thursday's debate, where he said he "confronted" Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a remark some in the crowd were eager to get clarification on.

"The fact of the matter is, I told him I would talk with him if he did the following things, starting with setting up elections, making sure they release political prisoners, a whole range of things," Biden said. "That kind of ended our conversation."

Biden said he supports giving temporary protected status to people coming to the U.S. from Venezuela.

