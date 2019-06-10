Pricey search and rescue drone stolen from car in Wynwood

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for thief who broke into a car last week and made off with a drone worth more than $30,000.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the break-in happened sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday at a parking lot near North Miami Avenue and Northeast 23rd Street in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood.

When the victim returned to his car, he found his left rear window had been shattered and the drone, a book bag and two iPads had been taken. The victim, a Spanish tourist, wanted to sell the Auxdrow LFG drone to police and fire rescue agencies.

According to the Auxdrow LFG drone’s website, the drone carries out search-and-rescue operations on beaches, primarily searching for lost swimmers. The drone is designed to withstand heavy winds, rain, sand and salt.

The drone can also drop life jackets into the water to keep swimmers afloat until rescuers arrive.

Delva said police did not have a description of the thief.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

