Purse snatched from woman's shoulder in Miami

MIAMI - A woman's purse was snatched from her shoulder last month during a robbery in Miami, authorities said on Friday.

The robbery was reported about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 900 block of Northwest First Street.

Miami police said the victim was walking with her friend in the area when they approached the front gate of her apartment complex.

Police said the victim was searching for her keys when a newer model black Dodge Ram drove by slowly and then stopped.

A woman got out of the front passenger side, walked over to the victim and snatched the victim's purse from her shoulder, authorities said.

Police said the woman then got back into the vehicle, which was being driven by a man, and left.

The victim later called her bank to cancel her credit card and was told that her card had been used at a Walgreens store at 501 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach about a half hour after the robbery.

The thieves charged $159.27 on the victim's card, police said.

The same credit card was also used twice at another Walgreens store at 1669 Collins Ave.

One transaction was for $61.51, and the second transaction was for $49.17.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

