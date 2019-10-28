Rhode Island men, dog disappear on boating trip to Miami

Ryan Hollis (top right), Joshua Cairone and a French bulldog named Louis were traveling from Rhode Island to Miami.

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters who were on their way to Miami.

Ryan Hollis, Joshua Cairone and a dog were last seen Wednesday as they left Jamestown, Rhode Island, on a 43-foot sailboat.

Hollis was supposed to call his girlfriend once they stopped in Virginia on Friday, but that never happened.

Cairone's last Facebook post showed them 12 nautical miles south of Newport, Rhode Island.

They were also traveling with Louis, a French bulldog.

The Coast Guard is searching for the Rhode Island men along the eastern seaboard.

