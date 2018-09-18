Salt Bae chef in hot water after serving Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

MIAMI - Miami restaurateur Nusret Gokce -- better known as Salt Bae -- has come under fire on social media after a video showed him serving Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia, an expensive steak during a dinner in Istanbul.

Venezuela's economy has been in free fall in recent years with many people living in poverty and suffering from malnutrition.

Images and videos of Gokce sprinkling salt on his dishes became a viral sensation last year, making him international celebrity. He owns several high-end restaurants, including Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Miami's Brickell neighborhood.

Gokce posted the video of Maduro on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday.

"I don't know who this weirdo Saltbae is, but the guy he is so proud to host is not the president of Venezuela," Sen. Marco Rubio said on Twitter. "He is actually the overweight dictator of a nation where 30 percent of the people eat only once a day and infants are suffering from malnutrition."

People on Instagram and Twitter posted the video alongside images of Venezuelans searching for food. Another image showed Gokce sprinkling salt on a skeletal child.

Rubio also tweeted the address of Gokce's Miami restaurant and along with the phone number, urging people to call.

"Nusret attended to us personally. We were chatting, having a good time with him. ... He loves Venezuela, he told me several times," Maduro said in a state television broadcast, according to Reuters.

Local officials in Miami also weighed in on the video.

"It is disgusting to see the dictator Nicolas Maduro eating in this video while in Venezuela people are dying of hunger and tens of thousands cross the borders looking for a refuge and something to eat," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on Twitter.

