Security guard shot, robbed at Coconut Grove hotel closed for construction

MIAMI - A security guard is in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery at a Coconut Grove hotel that was closed for construction.

The shooting occurred early Friday at the Courtyard by Marriott on Bayshore Drive.

Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat said the security guard was shot and robbed of his chain. She said the victim is in his 70s.

Fallat said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The hotel is closed until next year while it undergoes renovation.

