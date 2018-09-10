Security heightened at Miami International Airport ahead of 9/11 anniversary

MIAMI - There is a larger than usual law enforcement presence this week at Miami International Airport, which coincides with the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

This could mean a busy checkpoint and slower entry for passengers at the airport.

"We were just kind of wondering what it was about and now we know. I think it's a good thing," Brett Sanger said.

Travelers who spoke with Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon Monday said they passed through the enhanced vehicle checkpoint, but were not stopped to be screened.

Airport officials said their law enforcement partners, such as the Miami-Dade Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol and the Transportation Security Administration, are running the checkpoints.

"I was worried when I first approached and I saw the highway patrol truck and at least a dozen (Florida) Highway Patrol and (Miami-)Dade County police," Ana Sanchez said. "I thought, 'What's this about?' And then I realized tomorrow is Sept. 11."

Officials stressed that the security increase is not related to any specific threat, but remind travelers to pack some patience and budget a few extra minutes in case they get stopped.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport spokesman Greg Meyer confirmed that security has also been heightened at the Broward County airport.

"We don't normally discuss security protocol at the airport, but in light of what's happening in Miami, we will say that travelers may notice increased security and vehicle checkpoints at this time," Meyer said.

