4 people shot in Liberty City section of Miami

MIAMI - Four people have been shot in the Liberty City section of Miami, police said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest 63rd Street and 14th Avenue.

At least two people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, a spokesperson for Miami Fire Rescue said.

Last week just blocks away from Sunday's shooting, a 24-year-old man shot and killed his 4-year-old niece after an argument with her mother. Family members said Ronald Jones did not intend to kill the toddler, calling it an "accident."

Jones faces a charge of second-degree murder.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

