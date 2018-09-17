Shocking, NOT! Miami traffic among worst in the world, study shows

MIAMI - To the absolute surprise of literally no one who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle in Miami, a study shows the city is among the worst in the world when it comes to traffic.

Read that again. The world.

The entire globe.

INRIX, a transportation analytics firm, released its 2017 Global Traffic Scorecard and the Magic City ranked 10th out of 1,360 cities worldwide, and 5th in the U.S.

The study shows drivers spend 64 hours a year stuck in traffic during peak hours, costing each one of them an average of $2,072 per driver and $6.3 billion... BILLION... to the city.

All in all, Miami drivers spend 9 percent of their drive time in congestion.

If you're looking for an easier drive, perhaps a move to Unayzah would help. The city in Saudi Arabia is the 1,360th ranked congested city in the world.

The scorecard is created using data collected from 300 million cars and devices.

World's most traffic congested cities:

1. Los Angeles

2. Moscow

3. New York

4. San Francisco

5. Bogota

6. Sao Paulo

7. London

8. Atlanta

9. Paris

10. MIAMI

62. Orlando

85. Tampa

131. Jacksonville

160. Sarasota

182. Fort Myers

187. Melbourne

191. Port St. Lucie

574. Panama City

716. New Port Richey

872. Winter Haven

903. Ocala

905. Gainesville

913. Plant City

947. Pensacola

982. Tallahasee

1033. Daytona Beach

1096. Naples

1151. Stuart

1194. Lakeland

1286. Cocoa

