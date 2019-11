MIAMI - A shooting in the middle of a Little Haiti street has left one man dead.

The fatal shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. Thursday at Northeast Miami Court and Northeast 55th Street.

Miami police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators were at the scene as evidence markers lined a gate outside a housing complex.

The body was being shielded by a yellow tarp.

Police are searching for the shooter.

