Shooting in Miami leaves man wounded

Police investigate a shooting near Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Second Court in Miami.

MIAMI - A man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Miami, police said.

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. at Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Second Court.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A view from Sky 10 showed several Miami police officers scouring the ground, apparently in search of evidence.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was not immediately known.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.