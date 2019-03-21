Shooting leaves 2 injured in Miami's Coral Way neighborhood

CORAL WAY, Fla. - Miami Police Department officers are investigating a shooting Thursday that left two people wounded at a home in Miami's Coral Way neighborhood.

Officers surrounded a home at Southwest. 23rd Avenue and 16th Terrace after a man shot his wife and turned the gun on himself. Their son alerted authorities.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, Miami Fire Rescue personnel took a woman and a man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

This is a developing story.

