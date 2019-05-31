Shooting leaves woman injured in Liberty City

MIAMI - A woman was injured in a Thursday night shooting in Miami's Liberty City.

Miami Police Department detectives surrounded the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and 46th Street, near the West Buena Vista park.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the woman who was wounded in the arm to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

