Police investigate shooting on Venetian Causeway

Police cars line the Venetian Causeway after a shooting.

MIAMI - Police are investigating a shooting on the Venetian Causeway in Miami.

Miami police were called to a shooting shortly after 3:30 a.m. on the causeway that connects Miami to Miami Beach.

Officer Kiara Delva said a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

A view from Sky 10 showed several police cars and a crime scene investigation van outside a home on one of the Venetian Islands.

Delva said the shooting remains under investigation.

