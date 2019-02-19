South Florida chef punched in face by patron after shift ends

Maykol Miranda, 31, is accused of punching a chef in the face at a Miami restaurant, causing serious injuries to the victim.

MIAMI - A South Florida chef told Local 10 News Tuesday that he was attacked at the restaurant where he works.

Nelson Bardales claims the Feb. 10 attack was unprovoked.

According to Bardales, he was wrapping up his shift at the Tu Tierra restaurant along Southwest Eigth Street and 27th Avenue in Miami when he said a man yelled homophobic slurs and then punched him.

"I was in shock," Bardales said.

Surveillance video shows Bardales being punched in the face inside the restaurant after he had finished his shift.

Bardales said he was at the bar, waiting for a ride home from a co-worker, when a man he's never seen before, later identified as Maykol Miranda, 31, approached him, yelling homophobic slurs.

"Why are you looking at me? Gay, nasty," Bardales said Miranda told him.

Police said Miranda then left the restaurant and Bardales was taken to a hospital with serious injuries to his face, including a broken nose, which will require two surgeries, and a fractured cheekbone.

Miranda turned himself in Monday night and is facing a felony battery charge.

Bardales, who remains in a lot of pain, said he has to sleep upright and won't be able to work for the next three months.

He said he simply wants justice served for this unprovoked attack.

According to an arrest report, Miranda told detectives Bardales was laughing at him while sitting at the bar so he asked him why he was laughing at him.

Miranda claimed Bardales then said, "Why do you care, nasty black?" the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Miranda is dating a woman who also works at the restaurant.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.