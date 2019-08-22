South Florida home to over 1,300 sugar daddies, report says

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

MIAMI - When it comes to sugar daddies (or mommies), South Florida is the place to be. And we're not talking about the delicious caramel candy.

According to a new report, Miami and the surrounding areas are home to over 1,300 sugar daddies (or, again, mommies).

sug·ar dad·dy

/ˈSHo͝oɡər ˌdadē/

noun INFORMAL



a rich older man who lavishes gifts on a young woman in return for her company or sexual favors.

The Seeking Arrangements website released the South Florida numbers, which were well ahead of larger areas such as Philadelphia (under 1,000).

Areas in Miami-Dade with the most sugar daddies (or mommies) :

Downtown Miami - 312 South Beach - 310 Little Havana - 140 Biscayne Point - 126 Eastern Shores - 108 Highland Lakes - 96 Design District - 88 Flagami - 78 Coconut Grove - 76 La Gorce - 60

Overall, Florida ranked high among states with the most sugar "personas," placing eighth in sugar daddies with 4.77 per 1,000 adult males. The ranking shoots up to fourth for sugar mommies with 4.79 per 10,000 adult females.

