South Florida marches in Big Apple for NYC's WorldPride parade

NEW YORK - All the colors of the rainbow strutted down Manhattan's Fifth Avenue on Sunday marching with pride.

Millions were on hand from every corner of the world, including South Florida, to take part in New York City's WorldPride parade.

"We are the only group from Miami, representing." said Jonathan Casanas.

Members of Little Havana's Gay8 Festival were ready to go even before the march began and reflecting on which each of them has overcome.

"The fear of not being accepted creates something within you that stays with you, so a pride like this at a moment like this in our lifetime means something bigger than ourselves," said Raul Griffith.

Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach were also in the Big Apple; marking 50 years of marching for gay rights.

"I'm of the age that felt the persecution and so to see this many people celebrate and to experience this in my lifetime, I'm sure I'll never get to experience this again." said Miami Beach Pride chairman Bruce Horwich.

