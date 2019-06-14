South Florida woman becomes U.S. citizen at 103

MIAMI - A South Florida woman proved that you're never too old to live the American dream.

103-year-old Andrea Joseph became a U.S. citizen Friday along with 150 others in front of family and friends at a naturalization ceremony in Miami.

Joseph was born in Jacmel, Haiti on August 15, 1915 and moved to the U.S. as a permanent resident more than 15 years ago to join her brothers in the country.

The first plane Joseph ever saw was the one she flew when she was nearly 90 years old to be reunited with her family.

