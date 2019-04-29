Spare tires stolen from rental car business in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of thieves who have been stealing spare tires from a rental car business.

Police said the thefts occurred March 29 and April 2 at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 3011 NW 36th St.

According to detectives, an employee told police he ensured that all the vehicles in the parking lot were secured before he left work shortly before 5 p.m. March 28.

The employee said he returned to work the next morning around 6:50 a.m. and discovered a $375 Bridgestone spare tire was missing from the undercarriage of a white 2019 Chevrolet Express van and a $211.76 Firestone spare tire was missing from the undercarriage of a white 2018 Dodge Ram truck.

Miami police said two additional spare tires were stolen around 1 a.m. April 2 at the same business.

Both tires were valued at $300 each.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



