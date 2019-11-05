State's key witness in Presidente co-founder's murder-for-hire trial takes stand

MIAMI - The Miami murder-for-hire trial involving Presidente supermarket co-founder Manual Marin kicked off its second week with a bombshell Tuesday morning.

Ariel Gandula, along with Alexis Vila Perdomo and Roberto Isaac, were allegedly hired by Marin to kidnap and kill his wife’s lover, Camilo Salazar, after Marin discovered his then-wife, Jenny Marin, and Salazar were in an intimate relationship in 2011.

Salazar’s body was eventually found in June 2011 dumped in the Everglades, badly burned, his throat slit and his groin area apparently set aflame.

Last week, jurors heard from retired Miami-Dade homicide detectives who told the courtroom that cellphone records indicated that Isaac had been at the scene where Salazar’s body was found. They also found Gandulla’s fingerprint on Salazar’s vehicle.

State prosecutors were able to track down Gandulla, who was living freely in Canada, and convince him to testify against his alleged accomplices, Isaac and Vila Perdomo.

In exchange, Gandulla would face kidnapping charges only, and the state would drop murder chargers.

On Tuesday morning, the courtroom heard Gandulla's firsthand account of the kidnapping.

On the morning of June 1, Isaac allegedly picked up Gandualla and the two went to pick up Salazar.

Gandula testified that he became afraid shortly after, telling the courtroom through an interpreter “the way things started happening and the way Camilo was taken” began to make him afraid.

Gandulla claims he did help get Salazar into the vehicle, but was not aware or part of Salazar's eventual killing.

Gandulla's testimony was expected to continue after a brief break for lunch.

