Stowaway found on flight from Cuba to Miami

MIAMI - A stowaway was discovered Thursday night on a flight from Cuba to Miami.

The man was found hiding in a plane's undercarriage on Swift Air flight 704 from Havana to Miami International Airport, according to a conversation between the crew and air traffic control.

"Apparently, somebody came over in the belly on our aircraft," the pilot told air traffic control.

The airplane landed just before midnight.

Police gathered at the scene and the man was detained.

No other information was immediately available.

