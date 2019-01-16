Student exposes himself to teacher helping him with college application, police say

Andre Washington is accused of exposing himself to a teacher at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

MIAMI - An 18-year-old student at Miami Northwestern Senior High School exposed himself to a teacher who was helping him with his college application, police said.

Andre Washington was arrested Tuesday on charges of indecent exposure and battery on a specified official or employee.

According to a police report, the teacher was helping Washington complete his college application on a computer in the school's college resource center in December when she looked down and noticed Washington's "erected penis." Police said Washington's penis and hand had semen on them.

The next day, the teacher was walking backward in the hallway while speaking to another teacher when Washington "without provocation grabbed her leg without her permission," police said.

"These actions caused fear to the victim due to the incident that occurred on the prior day," the report said.

Washington was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $12,000 bond.

