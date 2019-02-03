With giant floating screen, Miami brings the Super Bowl to the beach

Ballyhoo Media also did an event back in July for the World Cup game. Credit: Ballyhoo Media Facebook

MIAMI - Super Bowl Sunday always brings the best parties, but Miami is bringing the big game to the beach.

The Big Game Beach Watch Party will have live music, beach games, food trucks, drinks and much more. It is the only watch party in Miami where fans can watch the Super Bowl while in the ocean.

The game will be televised on a 46-foot screen in the ocean where you can watch the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams battle for the trophy.

The event's sponsor, Ballyhoo Media, has teamed up with Concrete Beach Brewery which is providing only kegs to reduce the waste of glass bottles and aluminum cans and boxed water to promote ecofriendly practices, reduce waste and give back to the Surfrider Foundation. Guests will receive a reusable cup to use throughout the party.

There is also a contest to win a VIP beachfront experience which includes a table on the sand, bottle service, and more.

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the world's oceans, waves and beaches.

The event is at 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. in historic Virginia Key Beach Park. The tickets are $15. Click here to purchase the tickets. You can also buy tickets upon arrival for $20. There will also be a park-mandated $20 car fee.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.