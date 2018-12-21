Surveillance video captures armed robbery in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video released Friday shows the victim loading his belongings into his car just after 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of Northwest Miami Court when two men robbed him at gunpoint.

The victim told police he noticed a black Cadillac sedan pull up beside him and one of the robbers got out from the front passenger’s side, while another man got out from the rear passenger side.

Police said both robbers pointed guns at the victim. One of them ordered him to lie on the ground, while the other thief searched the trunk of the victim’s car.

Police said the robbers got away with multiple bags containing the victim’s property, including jewelry, shoes and electronics.

Authorities said the robbers drove away south on Miami Court toward Northwest 20th Street.

Anyone with further information about the robbery is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



