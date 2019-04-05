Surveillance video captures telenovela star fatally punching man in Miami

MIAMI - Surveillance video captured the moment a Mexican telenovela star punched a man in Miami Sunday, ultimately resulting in that man's death.

Police said this was a case of road rage that ended with the victim losing his life.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras at the gas station on Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street.

The video shows actor Pablo Lyle, 32, knocking out Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, with a single punch.

According to authorities, Lyle was in the passenger seat of a red SUV heading to Miami International Airport when the SUV appears to cut off a blue car driven by Hernandez.

Hernandez, apparently upset, gets out his car at the red light and approaches the driver.

The driver gets out and the pair exchange words as the SUV rolls toward the intersection.

Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, died days after he was punched by Mexican actor, Pablo Lyle, during a road rage dispute in Miami, authorities say.

The driver dashes back to catch the car when the actor gets out of the passenger seat, goes toward Hernandez and throws a punch that knocks the man out of frame onto the street.

Lyle then gets back in his car full of family members and the driver makes a U-turn, and they leave the scene.

Hernandez, who suffered a head injury, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

A witness who snapped a picture of the license plate helped lead police to the airport where Lyle and the driver surrendered.

The driver has not been arrested in the case and it's unclear whether he will face charges.

According to authorities, Lyle claims he threw the punch because he was scared for his family's safety after Hernandez approached their vehicle and pounded on the window.

Lyle was arrested on a battery charge. He was released Monday on a $5,000 bond and was allowed to travel back to Mexico. It's unclear whether his charge will be upgraded following the death of Hernandez.

A publicist for Lyle released a statement to the media Friday, saying Lyle and his team cannot comment on the incident at this time because it is an open legal case.

"We ask for your total understanding and respect in regards to what happened for him and for his family," the statement read in Spanish.

Hernandez's stepdaughter told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos Friday that Lyle had no right to hit Hernandez and leave him in the middle of the street. She said she hopes Lyle is convicted and receives the maximum sentence.

