Surveillance video shows gunman beat woman, try to steal her purse

MIAMI - Police in Miami are searching for a man who beat a woman and tried to steal her purse while she was waiting for her ride to work.

The attempted robbery occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Aug. 30 on the corner of Southwest First Street and Southwest Eighth Avenue.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said the man approached the woman at gunpoint and demanded her purse.

Vega said when she asked him in Spanish what was going on, the man, without warning, tugged at her purse and hit her on the head several times with the gun.

Surveillance video released Thursday captured the attack. It shows the man running away empty-handed.

Vega said the man had been seen in the area before the victim arrived.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call robbery detectives at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.