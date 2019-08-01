Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash at Miami bus stop

MIAMI - Police have arrested a man accused in a hit-and-run crash at a Miami bus stop that injured a 63-year-old man.

Rodrigo Delatorre, 36, faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon at a bus stop near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 58th Street.

According to a Miami police report, Delatorre was driving a Lexus when it drove onto the sidewalk and struck the victim who was sitting on a bench at the bus stop.

Police soon caught up with the Lexus a few blocks away and detained the driver.

According to the report, a whipped cream dispenser and several nitrous oxide cartridges were in plain view in the passenger compartment of the car.

Delatorre told police he was reaching for his phone that fell on the floorboard when he felt the car drive onto the curb and hit something. He said he didn't see a car or glass, just a tree, so he drove to a U-Haul parking lot to check for any damage when police arrived.

The victim suffered a broken pelvis and a cut to his liver.

