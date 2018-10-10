Suspects fatally shot, stabbed man during fight in Liberty City, police say

Hanson Shaw, 47, and Timothy Woods, 45, are accused of shooting and stabbing a man to death in Liberty City.

MIAMI - Two men were arrested after they shot, stabbed and killed another man during a fight in Liberty City, police said.

Hanson Shaw, 47, and Timothy Woods, 45, were arrested Friday on charges of second-degree murder.

Miami police said Shaw shot the man while Woods stabbed him with a knife during a fight Friday morning on Northwest 68th Street near Northwest 15th Avenue.

According to the arrest affidavits, Shaw admitted to shooting the victim and Woods confessed that he stabbed him in the head.

Police said witnesses gave officers a description of the victim's attackers. A short time later, Shaw and Woods, who matched the descriptions, were seen "walking in an urgent manner" a few blocks away.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

