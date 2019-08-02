Swastikas spray-painted on food truck in Little Haiti

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating after swastikas were spray-painted on a food truck in the Little Haiti neighborhood.

The truck, called BaoWow Burger Bruhs, is located at 251 NE 54th St.

Although the food truck has not yet officially open for business, its owner said the truck has already been targeted by vandals before.

"It's really disgusting, honestly, to see this in the United States, in Miami. This is a place of all people, and it's really unwelcoming to the community for us to start our business in a place where people are going to slap swastikas on our business before we open," Alex Ovadia said.

Miami police confirmed an incident report regarding the matter was filed Friday and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.